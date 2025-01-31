Mark Cuban blasts NBA for leaving Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving out of 2025 All-Star Game
The NBA revealed the "reserves" for the 2025 All-Star Game on Thursday evening, finalizing the 24-man player pool for the event, barring injury. For the first time in the 2020s, no Mavericks were selected, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were left off. Dallas was also the only team with 25+ wins not to have an All-Star this season.
That decision came as a surprise to many, including Mark Cuban, who aired his frustrations on the app formerly known as Twitter. "Those tv ratings for All Star are gonna be crazy... Lol... NBA gonna NBA... JUST INSANE Luka and Kai aren't going."
Doncic's exclusion isn't too surprising, given he's missed 26 of the 48 games that Dallas has played this season, but he still put up great numbers when he was playing: 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 7.8 APG. Irving being left off was the biggest shocker, though, as he's kept Dallas afloat despite all of the injuries with 24.2 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 4.6 RPG.
Cuban may no longer be the majority owner of the Mavericks, but he's still a big supporter of the team, as he's visible courtside at a lot of home games.
Who Should've Been Out to Make Room for Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic?
The guards in the Western Conference selected for the All-Star game were Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, and Anthony Edwards. Irving has had better numbers than Curry, but he's one of the most popular players of all time, and Curry was named a starter because of that voting process. SGA is the favorite to win MVP this season, and Edwards is one of the top scorers in the NBA this season.
The real gripe is Harden, who isn't even leading the Clippers in points. He is averaging more assists and rebounds than Irving, but Irving has been the MUCH more efficient player from the floor, as Harden is shooting below 40% from the field (49% eFG to Irving's 56.2%). The Clippers are also just 21st in offensive rating, winning mostly with defense.
Other arguments could be made for Irving to be selected ahead of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Williams, but they're on the two best teams in the West.
