3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Road Win Over Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks dug deep to beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-119. On the second night of a back-to-back, losing the first night in an overtime battle, and multiple guys playing through illness, this was not an easy win for the Mavericks.
And it was Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy making up for bad performances on Monday before Kyrie Irving took over in the 4th quarter to carry Dallas over the finish line. They were without Quentin Grimes, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, and Derck Lively II (in the second half) in this game and still came away with a win. They'll take those anyway they can get them.
Here are three takeaways from Monday's victory.
1. The Bench Guards Made Up For Sunday Night
Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie were downright awful against the Miami Heat, scoring a combined seven points on 1/15 shooting. Just 24 hours later, it was a complete 180 for them, with Dinwiddie scoring 22 points on 6/11 shooting and Jaden Hardy adding 23 points on 8/18 shooting (we'll ignore Hardy's turnovers). Both of those are season-highs in points for the guards who have often struggled this season, but they stepped up when Dallas really needed them to.
2. Is Naji Marshall the Third Best Maverick?
No one is debating Luka Doncic's or Kyrie Irving's place in the Mavericks' hierarchy. But the third spot is up for debate. Dereck Lively II isn't quite there yet, Klay Thompson isn't as prolific as a scorer as he used to be, and PJ Washington is up and down. Naji Marshall brings so many different things to the table and has now scored 20+ points in three consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career. It's at least worth arguing.
3. 4th Quarter Kyrie is a Sight to Behold
Kyrie Irving was clearly struggling with whatever bug the team was affected with early in the game, missing some shots short and not finishing at the rim with the usual effectiveness we're used to seeing from him. But 16 of his 32 points came in the 4th quarter, as he poured in four three-pointers and 6/8 shooting overall. Having a player like him when Luka Doncic isn't playing is a massive advantage for this team.
