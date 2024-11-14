Dallas Mavericks Reveal New City Edition Jerseys
The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled their new City Edition jerseys, a white alternative to their black Trinity River Blues jerseys that became so popular last season. These jerseys are in collaboration with Leon Bridges, an American Soul artist who was raised in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mavericks are calling these the "Trinity River Blues Encore" after the success that last year's jerseys had. Dallas went 7-7 in the regular season wearing the black jerseys but 3-1 in the playoffs, mainly using them in close-out games. It was the first time in Mavericks history they'd worn their City Edition uniforms for a playoff game.
Pictures of these uniforms started leaking a few months ago when NBA 2k25 was released, but the Mavericks didn't start teasing pictures until earlier in November.
These will join the usual rotation of their white Association jerseys, their royal blue Icon jerseys, and their navy blue Statement uniforms.
Dallas will wear this City Edition jersey for the first time against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 16. On the same day, they'll have a jersey unveiling from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time at the American Airlines Center South Plaza.
