3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Short-Handed Loss to Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks lost the first of two straight games against the LA Clippers on Thursday night 118-95. It was close in the first half, with the Mavericks leading for most of the first 24 minutes, before James Harden, Normal Powell, and Ivica Zubac took control of the game in the third quarter. In that period, the Mavericks were outscored 39-28, which would be too much to overcome in the fourth.
Dallas was without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Jaden Hardy in this game, so it fell on the shoulders of Spencer Dinwiddie and Jazian Gortman to lead the offense, and Dinwiddie playing 37 minutes just isn't a good option in 2024. But that wasn't the only issue in this game.
Here are three takeaways for Thursday's loss to the Clippers.
1. Bad Game From the Bigs
This was a poor showing from Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Gafford's main issue was on offense, as the Clippers have found a recipe for taking him out of games, dating back to last season's playoffs. He had just two points and four rebounds on 0/4 shooting. You have to go back to January 15, 2022, to find the last game he attempted at least four shots and didn't make a shot. Lively couldn't handle Ivica Zubac in the post, getting caught in no man's land in help position off him a few times, getting bullied around the rim, and picking up bad fouls. This was not the game Dallas needed from their bigs.
2. Three-Point Differential
Dallas shot just 7/30 (23.3%) from three-point range in this game, arguably the biggest tell-tale they missed Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While those two are phenomenal shot-makers, their shot creation was sorely lacking in this game, leading to a lot of forced/contested shots from deep in this game. Compared to the Clippers' 14/33 (42.4%) shooting behind the arc, that's a massive difference to make up.
3. Klay Thompson Stacking Good Games
While Thompson was just 2/9 from behind the arc, he did score 22 points on 9/17 shooting overall, showing off a better game off the dribble than many would've expected. He's had four straight games with at least 19 points, bucking his early-season scoring struggles.
