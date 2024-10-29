3 Takeaways From Mavs' Struggling Win Over Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks overcame a rare poor performance from Luka Doncic to beat the Utah Jazz 110-102 on Monday night, pushing them to 2-1 on the season. The was close almost the entire way, even if the Mavs led for basically the whole game. Any time Dallas would take a double-digit lead, Utah would get their way back down to five or six.
It was big for Dallas to pick up a win when Doncic couldn't get it going, even if it was against the Utah Jazz, who are still searching for their first win of the season. With a game coming up on a back-to-back against their Western Conference Finals opponents, here are three takeaways from Monday night's victory.
1. We May Have Overreacted to Spencer Dinwiddie's Preseason
Spencer Dinwiddie was not great for the Mavs in the preseason, and Jason Kidd seemed to agree, as Dinwiddie only played three minutes in the season opener and was a DNP-CD against the Suns. Against the Jazz, Dinwiddie was the first Mav off the bench and responded, especially in the third quarter, when he provided instant offense with 11 points. On a night when their biggest star struggled, having a player like Dinwiddie step up was massive.
2. Is It Too Early to Panic About the Three-Point Shooting?
Through three games, the Mavericks are shooting just 43/124 (34.7%) from three-point range, which was supposed to be the team's strength. Players like Naji Marshall (0/6 from three for the season), P.J. Washington (3/16), and Quentin Grimes (0/3), have yet to get going from deep. If they can't start hitting shots, teams are sure to use the same game plan the Celtics did in the NBA Finals and just abandon outside shooters, other than Klay Thompson.
3. P.J. Washington Doing All of the Dirty Work
Even if Washington isn't shooting the ball well, he did everything else on Monday night, putting up 12 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and two blocks. He had some really impressive defensive moments and did exactly what was needed of him in this lineup. If the three-point shot starts to fall, Dallas; starting five will be lethal.
