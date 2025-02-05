3 takeaways from Mavericks tight road loss to 76ers

Dallas Basketball

Dallas came so close to pulling out a win in Philadelphia, but it wasn't in the cards.

Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks lost a tight one on the road on Tuesday night, falling 118-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid returned after missing a month and gave the Mavericks a 29-point triple-double and didn't even have the best performance on his own team, as Tyrese Maxey gave Philly 33 points and 13 assists.

Dallas and Philly swapped the lead eight times in the final five minutes of the game after the 76ers dominated at the end of the third quarter, as it became a highly entertaining game down the stretch. A tip dunk by Naji Marshall, big plays by Embiid, a clutch three by Klay Thompson... this game had everything you could want, besides Luka Doncic (insert crying emoji here).

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss.

1. Max Christie's Debut Was GREAT

Max Christie was almost seen as a throw-in salary filler to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap, but he's a good player in his own right. There's a reason he started nearly half the Lakers' games this season. In his Mavericks debut, Christie went for 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting a perfect 4/4 on three-pointers. He's a prototypical 3&D player, which is why Dallas felt comfortable trading away Quentin Grimes earlier on Tuesday.

2. The Mavs Need Playmaking

This isn't meant as a slight to Kyrie Irving, but this team needs a playmaking punch. The starting lineup for the Mavs against Philly had just 9 assists. Joel Embiid, a center playing his first game in a month, had 10 for the 76ers. This is what happens when you trade away one of the best playmakers in the history of basketball. Spencer Dinwiddie was fine off the bench, but is he someone you want to rely on in the playoffs?

3. Daniel Gafford's Late Injury

Daniel Gafford left the game with about 3:20 remaining with what looked to be a shoulder injury and didn't return. It's fair to wonder how the game would've ended if he'd been in the game and been able to guard Joel Embiid, who gave the 76ers the lead twice in the final three minutes on interior baskets. It doesn't seem that any update was provided on Gafford after the game. Hopefully, the injury isn't serious, as Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Powell are all dealing with injuries.

