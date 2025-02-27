Dallas Basketball

Analyst has one-word response to describe Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a week into the second half of the season. How do they project moving forward?

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes into shot the ball on Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes into shot the ball on Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The spotlight has been on the Dallas Mavericks ever since they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.

With the awkward nature surrounding the trade and the aftermath of the deal, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus described the Mavericks as "tenuous."

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

'Tenuous' times for Mavericks

"The Mavericks are in a tenuous position after trading away their franchise player, Luka Dončić. The fanbase is skeptical, and All-Star forward Anthony Davis isn't healthy (adductor). Centers Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) may not return until April," Pincus writes.

"It will be difficult for the Mavericks unless Davis returns quickly and carries the load with fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving. The best chance to avoid the play-in tournament is catching the LA Clippers at No. 6, but can Dallas compete at a high enough level without its big men?"

The dictionary defines "tenuous" as "having little substance or strength," and that is an accurate depiction of the Mavs right now.

The Mavs have been dealt a crushing blow with injuries after trading Doncic, and it will take everyone on the roster to try and get out of these tough times. However, if they can get out of it, they may have a chance to still make the playoffs when fully healthy, giving a top seed a tough matchup.

