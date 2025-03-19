Anthony Davis catches heat from Mavericks fans after golfing during injury recovery
The vibes have arguably never been lower in Dallas. Ever since Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie, the energy around the team has constantly been negative. Anything that could gone wrong has gone wrong. Anthony Davis suffered an injury not even three quarters into his debut, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, and many other players have been dealt season-ending injuries.
Davis could be close to returning, as he was sent down to the Texas Legends earlier in the week to participate in 5-on-5 practice since the Mavs don't have enough bodies to play 5-on-5. But he was also seen golfing, which has caught the ire of Mavs fans.
This may be a silly thing for Mavericks fans to be upset about, but part of the supposed reason that Nico Harrison traded away Doncic was for implying that he took "vacations" while injured, while Doncic was just working to get back to 100%. People see Davis golfing and have that quote still in their minds.
Davis had a spectacular debut for the Mavericks before going down, finishing the game with 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and three blocks, but it's been disappointing to only see him play in one game after being the main return for Luka Doncic, who has helped the Lakers surge up the Western Conference standings.
