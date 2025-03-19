Former Mavericks player sends message after career performance
Quentin Grimes has been playing the best basketball of his career since the Dallas Mavericks decided to dump him at the trade deadline, sending him to the Philadelphia 76ers. Over his last nine games, he's averaging 28.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 4.6 APG while shooting 53.7% from the floor and 41.3% from three.
During that stretch, he set a new career-high in. scoring twice, putting up 44 points against the Golden State Warriors on March 1st and 46 against his hometown Houston Rockets on March 17th. He also put up 28 points in a win against the Mavericks on Sunday.
After the win against the Mavericks on Sunday and his incredible performance against the Rockets on Monday, he posted on Instagram with the caption "BET ON YOURSELF."
Grimes bet on himself after not agreeing to a contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks before the season, which likely led to Nico Harrison wanting to trade him away at the deadline, but they still would've had the chance to match any offer he'd gotten since he will be a restricted free agent.
Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they also sent Philly back their 2025 second-round pick, which is projected to be in the mid-30s, a near first-round pick. In return, they only got a 2030 second-round pick and Caleb Martin. Martin has played in just five games for the Mavericks, putting up a total of 23 points. This trade would've been considered the worst of the season if Nico Harrison didn't also send Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
