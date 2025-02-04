Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid among stars on injury report for Mavericks-76ers
The Dallas Mavericks play the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Tuesday night, with the full effects of the Luka Doncic trade now in place. The Sixers have been one of the most injured teams of the season, and it's the first night of a back-to-back for them, so they may play this game safely. With a lot of players with injury histories here, who's in and who's out?
Anthony Davis will not be making his season debut for the Mavericks against Philly, as he's been listed as out with an abdominal strain that he suffered... last Tuesday in Philadelphia. We'll see if we get an update on him soon. The other player traded along with him, Max Christie, will be available.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) also remain out.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
Philadelphia will be without Paul George (left finger extensor tendon strain) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus tear), but they have a million players questionable to play.
Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery), Eric Gordon (left knee soreness), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) are all QUESTIONABLE to play on Tuesday, with some kind of update on all them to be provided before the game.
Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington All Available
The good news is that Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford will all be back for this game after missing Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with minor ailments. How they play in response to the Doncic trade will be a big thing to watch because the body language on Sunday was bad (understandably).
This will also likely give Irving his first media availability since the Doncic trade, and his response should be fascinating. He and Doncic developed a close relationship, and Irving was reportedly "stunned" when he found out about the deal.
READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks try to move on from Luka Doncic trade against Philadelphia 76ers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter