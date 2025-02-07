Klay Thompson expects ‘weird’ energy at Mavericks' first home game after Luka Dončić trade
The NBA trade deadline has passed. It was certainly the most chaotic deadline in the league's history, and no move was more shocking or will have a bigger impact than the Dallas Mavericks dealing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers now get the Mavericks' former franchise superstar and generational talent -- and they landed him for a cheap price.
Not only would Doncic have had the team competing for titles for years to come, but the team certainly didn't get better after the move. Sure, they did net Anthony Davis in return, but trading a generational talent before his prime -- when he planned on signing a long-term extension -- one year removed from an NBA Finals is inexcusable.
The Mavericks are still going to be a good team, though the club has upset a large majority of their fanbase following the shocking, groundbreaking trade.
NBA veteran and first-year Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson knows what awaits the team when they return to the floor at the American Airlines Center. It's going to be an awkward showing on their home floor.
"Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans," Thompson said. "Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we're paid to play this game and perform at the highest level.
"I don't know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan's heart. We've just got to win, and do it on a consistent basis, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans' pain and anger.
"It's going to be weird, but that's what we sign up for."
The Mavericks no longer have a franchise superstar, though they still have a solid squad with multiple All-Stars leading the way. Still, fans will be upset, and rightfully so.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd expects Mavs fans to be 'upset' about Luka Doncic-Lakers trade at next game
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season