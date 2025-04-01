Anthony Davis will determine if Mavericks make or miss Play-In Tournament
The Dallas Mavericks are 1.5 games ahead of the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which gives them a cushion for the Play-In Tournament, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough with two weeks to go.
Whether the Mavs make or miss the Play-In Tournament will be up to how well Anthony Davis plays in the final two weeks of the season.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Davis as the player who will "make or break" the Mavericks.
Davis is Mavs X-Factor
"It may not be possible to undo the damage of the Luka Dončić trade, but Anthony Davis is the man best positioned to mitigate some of it," Hughes writes.
"The centerpiece of the Dončić deal returned to the floor this past week. Out since sustaining an adductor injury in his first game with the Mavs on Feb. 8, Davis could be the reason Dallas squeaks into the Play-In this season.
"Short-term concerns aren't why AD's return matters, though. His (hopefully) dominant comeback is the only thing that might give disenchanted Mavs fans hope.
"Though he's not Dončić, the 32-year-old has the ability to control the game on both ends. That's exactly what he was doing in an inspired 26-point, 16-rebound, seven-assist, three-block effort against the Rockets before he went down.
"Dallas needs someone to make it forget about Dončić—now, and for at least another handful of years. It's unfair to ask that of Davis, who didn't choose to replace an icon, but that's the role he'll have to occupy for the foreseeable future."
Davis and the Mavs are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
