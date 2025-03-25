Jason Kidd encouraged by Anthony Davis 'incredible' game in return from injury
The Dallas Mavericks finally received good news in their favor when star big man Anthony Davis returned to action on Monday night. There was uncertainty if Davis would play again this season after he strained his adductor during his debut on February 8. Those concerns were further expedited considering the Mavericks' injury woes, including Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL tear.
Regardless, Davis stayed diligent in his rehab and made it clear he didn't want to be shut down. That mindset paved the way for Davis to make enough progress to suit up against the Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that the Mavericks could use the help with the team sitting just behind the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot.
Davis delivered a solid performance in Dallas's 120-101 road victory over Brooklyn. He poured in 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal over 20 minutes. Davis finished 6/9 from the field, including 6/7 from inside the arc.
Following the contest, head coach Jason Kidd reflected on Davis's outing. Kidd noted that he believed the perenial all-star did an "incredible job" after over six weeks away from the court.
"It was a positive experience. We tried to keep his run short. We tried to keep him under his minutes and I thought he did an incredible job. I thought his rhythm was good," Kidd said according to The Dallas Morning News's Mike Curtis. "Sometimes when you get a player back like AD, you wanna dump the ball to him every time. I thought the guys did a good job of being aggressive and letting the ball find him."
The Mavericks will need Davis to continue working his way back into the lineup with a plethora of games coming up against playoff teams. Dallas just capped off the first leg of a four-game road trip with contests against New York, Orlando, and Chicago still to come.
In two appearances with the Mavericks since being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis has averaged 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals over 28.5 minutes per contest.
