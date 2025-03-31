76ers aiming to re-sign former Mavericks guard in offseason
Luka Doncic to the Lakers wasn't the only big move GM Nico Harrison made this season; the deal also wasn't the only one to baffle fans and completely backfire on the organization. Dallas inexplicably traded talented 24-year-old guard Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers for 29-year-old wing Caleb Martin around the same time as the blockbuster Doncic swap, so its coverage in the media was not as pronounced.
Still, Grimes has been absolutely fantastic for the Sixers since his arrival in Philadelphia, averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game despite playing on a team that has, like the Mavericks, suffered a rash of injuries that derailed their season. That has Philadelphia looking to re-sign him this offseason, according to ClutchPoints.
Of course, there is more to Dallas' train wreck of a season than simply bad luck. Doncic and Grimes would have had the potential to star together in one of the best backcourts in the NBA, slowly stepping into the co-star role with Doncic as Kyrie Irving's career began to wind down. While Grimes is obviously not the legendary Irving, he has the upside to be a very effective combo guard for the foreseeable future given his handle, shooting ability, and offensive feel. He's demonstrated this potential since arriving in Philadelphia.
With every passing day, it becomes more evident that Harrison has destroyed the Mavericks from the inside. The 76ers, who are in a bad position themselves, still managed to fleece Dallas with this trade and will do everything in their power to attempt to re-sign a burgeoning star in Grimes. Hopefully, for his sake, the Sixers are able to build a better team than they currently have, and Grimes can excel as a perimeter scorer and distributor.
