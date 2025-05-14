Hawks star trolls NBA analyst for wild Mavericks take
The Dallas Mavericks walked out of the NBA lottery with their heads held high after shocking everyone by rising from No. 11 to No. 1.
As spring continues to turn to summer, the Mavericks now hold the top pick in the draft and are presumably a few weeks away from adding former Duke star Cooper Flagg to the roster.
Still, that hasn't come without plenty of speculation as general manager Nico Harrison has already shown his propensity to make trades after dealing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.
Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Jay Williams made his case for Dallas to trade the rights to Flagg. Williams believes that it could be more beneficial for the franchise to package the pick to land an established star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, or Tyrese Maxey.
"A guy like Cooper Flagg, he needs reps, I think he needs a lot of room to grow, I'm not sure championship aspirations right away for him [help]," Williams said. "Now, the basketball part of loves the thought of AD, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II in the [frontcourt]. But when I look at the value, could you potentially package someone like this and get a Giannis [Antetokounmpo],... a Devin Booker,... a Tyrese Maxey?"
"If your championship window is in 2-3 years, could you utilize that pick and some assets and get somebody who is ready to contribute right now with the pressure in the West?" Williams added.
The notion drew a laugh from Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who was originally selected by the Mavericks before being dealt in a draft-night trade for Doncic in 2018.
"The yearly Jay Will terrible draft take. Never gets old," Young wrote on social media with a laughing emoji.
Young obviously knows a thing or two about draft day trades. He clearly wasn't meshing with Williams' proposal.
As of now, the Mavericks have shut down any idea that they plan to give up the Flagg pick. Dallas seems set on adding the talented rookie into the fold alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
