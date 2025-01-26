Best dunk of the NBA season belongs to Mavericks' Guard against Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday evening, 122-107. While it was a disappointing result for the Mavs, there was one shining moment for them.
Late in the third quarter, Quentin Grimes recovered a bad pass from Jaden Hardy, turned the corner downhill, and threw down a monster slam dunk over Luke Kornet, infecting the American Airlines Center with a jolt of energy.
READ MORE: 3 moves the Mavericks should explore after latest injury
The NBA introduced "dunk scores" this season, factoring in power, vertical leap, style points, and more to determine the best dunks of the season. At the very top of the list is Grimes' monster poster over Luke Kornet, sitting in above John Collins' punch-in over Chicago's Coby White and Jalen Green's transition slam over Detroit's Cade Cunningham.
Grimes' combination of the jump, style, and power scores is much higher than any of the dunks close to him, and it is one of the more aesthetically pleasing dunks of the NBA season. If it didn't come when the Mavericks were down by 20, this would've been talked about as the moment of the weekend.
Despite the loss, Grimes had a great game, putting up 20 points and seven rebounds, with all 20 points coming in the second half. He's been a massive addition to the team as they've dealt with injuries, but the Mavericks should bring him back next season, even with his expiring deal.
READ MORE: How did former Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis perform in first return to Dallas?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter