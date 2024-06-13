Celtics Face 'Real Doubt' Kristaps Porzingis Returns Against Mavericks During NBA Finals
DALLAS — The Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup. He was ruled out due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation before tipoff after being considered questionable.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "real doubt" that Porzingis will be able to return during the series, as reported on the network's live coverage of Game 3.
Before Tuesday's practice, Porzingis said he'd do everything he could to play and is optimistic that he'd be able to do so. "I'm optimistic, and as I said, I will do everything I can to be out there tomorrow," he said. "Yeah, we'll see."
Porzingis also mentioned the decision is out of his hands since it's up to the medical staff to clear him to play. "I don't know the specifics. But that's something I'll leave in the medical staff's hands to determine whether I can go or no," he said. "But from my side, as I said, nothing is going to stop me unless I'm told I'm not allowed to play. That's the only reason I would not be out there."
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla described Porzingis' injury as being day-to-day in pre-game media, but empathized with how the Latvian big man has done everything to stay available but has encountered another leg injury preventing him from playing.
"Yeah, listen, it's tough. I've appreciated just his approach. Throughout the whole Playoffs, like I said, he's never missed any meeting, he's always been out there, done everything he can to play. Sometimes it's an unfortunate situation. It's nothing that he can do. Definitely feel for him, but appreciate kind of where he's at. I trust that he'll do everything he can to get ready for the next game."
The Mavericks are well aware of how well the Celtics have played not only with Porzingis but also when they've had to play without him. Boston managed to get through the Eastern Conference semifinals and Eastern Conference finals without him in the lineup.
"Well, I think the adjustment is no different than the Indiana series," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "They didn't have him. They're used to not having him. The adjustment with Horford or Tillman, someone that they can go to. I think there's not a big adjustment."
Facing the threat of a commanding 3-0 series deficit, the Mavericks must achieve a victory in Game 3, regardless of Porzingis being ruled out. There are plenty of talented players Boston deploys capable of stepping up.
