5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 3
The Mavericks are back in Dallas and it couldn't come at a better time.
In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Mavericks are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics and are looking to bounce back on the offensive side of the basketball. Luka Doncic has had virtually no help on that end of the floor.
On their home floor for the first time, can the Mavericks secure their first victory in these NBA Finals?
5 best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Game 3):
*All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Luka Doncic OVER 32.5 points (-115)
If it's not obvious, this is going to be one of the best value props throughout the NBA Finals. Doncic is the Mavericks' offensive motor. He's the focal point of the offense. He's hit the 30-point mark in six of his past seven games and averaged 33.9 PPG in the regular season. If the Mavericks' offense remains subpar, expect Doncic to try and carry a heavier load.
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 rebounds (-122)
This prop adjusted to Tatum's play in this series. Still, it makes sense to ride with Tatum. With Kristaps Porzingis suffering another injury and his status unknown, Tatum's services on the boards will be more needed. Lacking a 7-foot-3 big man, the Celtics will have to rebound by committee, and Tatum is averaging ten rebounds through the first two games of the Finals.
Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 assists (-130)
Tatum's offensive impact has been questioned because of his shooting woes. The narrative that he has been bad, though, is laughable. Last game, not only did he provide nine rebounds, but he added 12 assists. Since the beginning of the Finals, his drive-and-kick game has been strong, and that's not going to change whether his shots fall or not.
Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points (-110)
Irving hasn't defeated the Boston Celtics since he left for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency many years ago. His team is down 2-0 in the NBA Finals and he's yet to make a 3-pointers in the series. The Mavericks star point guard is due to bounce back. He's shot 18 and 19 attempts through the first two games, the shots will start falling and he will bounce back.
Derrick Jones Jr. OVER 0.5 3-pointers (-230)
The Celtics were daring Jones to shoot in Game 2, and he went 0-of-3 on 3-pointers. He had been consistent in knocking down at least one 3-pointer for Dallas throughout the playoffs, and he should be able to capitalize at least once given the amount of space and time he has to knock down shots.
