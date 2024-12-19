Breakdown of LA Clippers Lineup Ahead of First Mavericks Matchup
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Clippers in a Western Conference clash on Thursday night, though one where several stars will be missing. With Luka Doncic out and Kyrie Irving questionable, the Mavericks head into a home matchup with some injury concerns. For LA, Kawhi Leonard and Terance Mann will miss the game, with former Mav Derrick Jones Jr. questionable to play.
Point guard James Harden will lead the charge on offense for the Clippers, a former MVP who has bounced around the league over the last half-decade but has found a role for himself in Los Angeles. Averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, Harden is the Clippers' most valuable asset and best player at the moment due to his versatility on the offensive end of the floor. He is a major reason they are above .500 this season at 15-12, and will be the primary focus of the Dallas defense.
Kris Dunn will hold down the other guard spot in the absence of the aforementioned Mann. Dunn is a bit undersized for the off-guard spot and has struggled with his shooting from beyond the arc this year at just 32%. He's putting up 6.8 points per game as well as 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
At the wing position will be Norm Powell, the Clippers' leading scorer and a player who is having a career season in LA. He's averaging 23.5 points per game after averaging just 12.7 for his career and is making a case for the NBA's Most Improved Player. He and Amir Coffey will rotate on the perimeter, assuming combo forward Derrick Jones Jr. is unable to play.
Nic Batum and Ivica Zubac will make up the front court – with Kobe Brown out as well, their depth at the power forward spot will be thin. Zubac has been one of the most consistent bigs in the NBA over the last few years, and this season is recording 14.9 points, 12.2 boards, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game. He's also efficient in the post, shooting 60.3% from the field.
The bench will feature guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland, wing Jordan Miller, and center Mo Bamba, in addition to the players listed earlier as reserves. Considering how many players Dallas is missing, this iteration of the rivalry between the two teams may not be as hotly contested. If the Mavericks can limit Harden's offensive prowess and get production from their role players, however, they have a chance to steal one against another team riddled with injuries.
