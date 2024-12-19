Will Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving Play in Mavericks-Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks have played just one game in the last 10 days but still enter Thursday's matchup with a lengthy injury report against the LA Clippers. And it starts with their two superstars.
Luka Doncic missed the last two days of practice with a heel contusion, and he's already been ruled out for Thursday's contest. This will be his seventh missed game of the season after putting up a 45-point triple-double against the Warriors on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. He missed a game earlier this season with a similar injury.
Dallas has also ruled out Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain), and Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain). Off the injury report are Naji Marshall, who was struggling to get over an illness, and Maxi Kleber. Kleber was given a fractured rib designation on Sunday but is completely off the injury report for this game.
The Clippers are dealing with their fair share of injuries, too. Kawhi Leonard hasn't played since Game 3 of the first round of last year's playoffs against the Mavericks. Ty Lue says he's progressing well and could join the team soon, but it's unlikely to be in either of these games in Dallas.
Former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr. is questionable to play with a right hamstring strain. Terance Mann (right middle finger fracture), Kobe Brown (back injury management), and PJ Tucker (away from team) are all out.
