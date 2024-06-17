Celtics 'Expect' Kristaps Porzingis to Play in Game 5 Against Dallas Mavericks
Kristaps Porzingis is available for the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, per their coach Joe Mazzulla, and they "expect to see him tonight." Porzingis has missed the last two games with a torn medial retinaculum but will be without a minute restriction against the Mavericks. He was supposedly available in Game 4 "If needed," but the game was never close enough to need him.
READ MORE: 5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks Vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 5
Porzingis was the X-factor in Game 1 of the series, scoring 20 points in the game,11 in the first quarter to break the game open. He's a mismatch for Dallas with his size and shooting ability because the Mavs like to cross-match and have their centers stay near the paint to protect the rim. If Porzingis can provide quality play, it could be the difference in this game.
The Mavs will likely test Porzingis early by leaning on him, getting him to switch onto their ball-handlers, and being physical with him on the glass. His injury can cause a lot of discomfort in the ankle and could make it difficult for him to keep up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on switches.
Porzingis spent a few seasons with Doncic and the Mavericks and often ended seasons injured, so his battling through another ailment should be no surprise. Given how Dereck Lively II has performed in the last two games in Porzingis' absence, any minutes he can provide over Al Horford would be big for the Celtics. He missed the majority of this postseason run with a calf injury that is unrelated to his current injury, but returned for Game 1 of this series.
The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards last offseason and he instantly raised their ceiling as another floor-spacer, averaging 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 37.5% from three.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Have Made NBA History In This Postseason Run
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter