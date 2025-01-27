Bulls are open for business; 3 players Mavericks could be interested in
Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times has reported that the Chicago Bulls are willing to trade anyone and everyone who isn't Matas Buzelis, making the Bulls one of the premier trade partners across the NBA. They have some key pieces that will garner interest, including players like Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.
The Dallas Mavericks are in search of a few different options on the trade market, so who are some players that they could be interested in? Here are three options.
1. Jalen Smith
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has already reported that the Mavericks could be interested in acquiring Jalen Smith as a "buy-low" option, and Smith offers inside-out versatility as a 4 or 5. His $8.5 million salary is a little less than Maxi Kleber's $11 million, but Smith's contract is a year longer, something the Bulls may be looking to shed while the Mavs would get instant salary relief. Dallas has been ravaged by injuries in the frontcourt; Smith could be an ideal option as a stop-gap until Dereck Lively II returns.
2. Torrey Craig
Torrey Craig is on a minimum contract but has always been an above-average defender in his career, and the Mavericks are believed to be searching for defensive help on the wing. He hasn't played since December 30th because of a leg issue, but he's more likely to be combined into a trade with someone else.
3. Coby White
Let's get crazy. Coby White is on one of the best contracts in the NBA, making just $12 million, and he still has a year remaining on his contract. It would likely take at least one first-round pick if not more, to pry him away from Chicago, but Dallas could use a third guard behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, especially given the injuries that Doncic has dealt with this year. But a swap of Coby White and Torrey Craig for Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Jaden Hardy makes sense financially. Throw in a 2025 first from Dallas and potentially a future pick swap, and that could be an interesting deal for both sides, even if it doesn't add the frontcourt options that Dallas needs right now. But it also opens a roster spot and $2.2 million that the Mavericks could sign someone with.
