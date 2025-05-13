Patrick Mahomes can't hide excitement after Mavericks win draft lottery
In one of the most improbable events of the year, the Dallas Mavericks, despite just a 1.8% chance to do so, won the NBA Draft lottery on Monday night, giving them a chance to take a generational talent in Duke's Cooper Flagg.
The "defense wins championships" mantra that has been mercilessly mocked by media and fans alike may actually hold some weight if they do in fact draft the two-way superstar in the making.
Mavericks fans across the country breathed a sigh of relief as finally, something good happened to them after a season marked by abject misery and self-inflicted wounds. One of those fans is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose reaction on Twitter told the whole story.
Mahomes, who has been a Mavericks fan since childhood, reacted positively to the news on social media, reflecting the feelings of the Dallas faithful. It is the signal of a new era of Mavericks basketball, one that fans have been waiting for since the ill-fated trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for an often-injured Anthony Davis.
For a franchise that has been haunted by horrific decisions, this stroke of good luck may turn the tide for them. Still, there are many changes to be made. After being the punchline of nearly every NBA-related joke since February 2, winning the top pick in 2025 feels like some kind of vindication, a consolation prize for months of suffering at the hands of a rogue GM and clueless front office.
It is a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of a young prospect, but hope is all that Mavericks fans have at this moment.
