Dallas Basketball

Patrick Mahomes can't hide excitement after Mavericks win draft lottery

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is ecstatic for his favorite NBA team.

Keenan Womack

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In one of the most improbable events of the year, the Dallas Mavericks, despite just a 1.8% chance to do so, won the NBA Draft lottery on Monday night, giving them a chance to take a generational talent in Duke's Cooper Flagg.

The "defense wins championships" mantra that has been mercilessly mocked by media and fans alike may actually hold some weight if they do in fact draft the two-way superstar in the making.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavericks fans across the country breathed a sigh of relief as finally, something good happened to them after a season marked by abject misery and self-inflicted wounds. One of those fans is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose reaction on Twitter told the whole story.

Mahomes, who has been a Mavericks fan since childhood, reacted positively to the news on social media, reflecting the feelings of the Dallas faithful. It is the signal of a new era of Mavericks basketball, one that fans have been waiting for since the ill-fated trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for an often-injured Anthony Davis.

For a franchise that has been haunted by horrific decisions, this stroke of good luck may turn the tide for them. Still, there are many changes to be made. After being the punchline of nearly every NBA-related joke since February 2, winning the top pick in 2025 feels like some kind of vindication, a consolation prize for months of suffering at the hands of a rogue GM and clueless front office.

It is a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of a young prospect, but hope is all that Mavericks fans have at this moment.

Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

