Cooper Flagg given huge honor ahead of NBA Draft
The Mavericks hold the top overall pick in the NBA Draft this season, and will almost surely use it to select Duke star Cooper Flagg, a freshman phenom who became just the fourth-ever first-year player to win the Naismith Award in college basketball. The others? Kevin Durant (2007), Anthony Davis (2012), and Zion Williamson (2019).
With his superstardom in full swing, Flagg continues to grow his brand despite not having played a single game in the National Basketball Association. Though it's a near forgone conclusion that he will land in Dallas, he still is not officially a member of a team yet. Still, he is the face of New Balance, and once again added to his off-the-court accomplishments with his most recent feature.
Flagg graced the cover of Sports Illustrated recently, an honor bestowed rarely upon players before they have entered their professional sport. It is reminiscent of the 2002 SI cover featuring LeBron James titled "The Chosen One." It means that Cooper Flagg has arrived, and that his impact could be generational.
Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game last year for the Blue Devils while shooting 48% from the field and 39% from three. He helped lead Duke to the Final Four, where they lost a heartbreaker to the Houston Cougars. He has drawn all kinds of comparisons to current and past NBA players, from Kawhi Leonard to Pascal Siakam to Andrei Kirilenko.
If nothing else, the SI cover is an indication of the media frenzy that will follow Flagg to Dallas, something with which he will have to contend early in his career. It's also proof that the expectations will be through the roof for the young prospect. However Flagg's career goes, one thing can be certain: everyone will know about it.
