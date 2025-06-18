Mavs’ future success depends on 3 big questions being answered
The Dallas Mavericks are at a crossroads in their path towards a championship.
After trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team's direction is a bit muddied.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney thinks the Mavs have to answer some questions before getting back on track towards a championship.
Mavs could be in hot water
"The Mavericks' 2025-26 roster is pretty much set, so they don't project to be too busy this summer outside of drafting Flagg. With Harrison in charge, though, you can never be too sure. He's already made 16 trades since being hired as the Mavericks' general manager in 2021," Maloney wrote.
"Beyond this summer, it will be fascinating to see how Harrison builds a roster around Irving, Davis and Flagg. Come 2026-27, they could absolutely be in the mix if Irving looks anything like his old self, Flagg pops immediately and Harrison finds the right pieces to put next to them.
"At the same time, if Irving is diminished after his ACL tear, Davis fails to stay healthy and Flagg turns out to be slightly worse than projected -- say, All-Star caliber instead of All-NBA -- the Mavericks could easily find themselves in trouble in a few years. "
Irving has to be a similar player to where he was before his injury, Davis needs to stay on the floor and play at a high level, and Flagg needs to emerge into being a true franchise cornerstone.
If all three of those things happen, the Mavs could be a championship contender once again.
If not, the team could be in trouble down the line.
