Mavericks make major coaching change amid recent turnover
The Dallas Mavericks have seen their coaching staff change quite a bit in the last five months. Slovenian native Marko Milic left the team after the infamous Luka Doncic trade, Alex Jensen left to become the head coach for the Utah men's basketball team, and Darrell Armstrong was arrested for aggravated assault and dismissed from the team soon after.
That hasn't stopped other drama from spreading, either. Jason Kidd was in the middle of rumors with the New York Knicks, and while the Mavericks barred any further talks from happening, they may not be done yet. The Memphis Grizzlies interviewed Jared Dudley for an assistant spot, while the San Antonio Spurs have interest in adding Sean Sweeney to their bench.
Dallas has made another coaching move, though. NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks have moved video coordinator Max Hooper to become the head coach of the team's G-League affiliate, Texas Legends. The previous coach of the Legends, Jordan Sears, is expected to move back onto the Mavericks' bench as an assistant.
This move comes on the heels of adding Jay Triano and Mike Penberthy to the coaching staff in the last weeks or so.
Sears was previously the Mavericks' video coordinator, so they're staying with a formula that is familiar to them. Before that, Sears was an assistant video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Max Hooper, which is just an S-tier basketball name, has been with the Mavericks for the last three seasons and now gets a chance to prove his mettle as a coach.
