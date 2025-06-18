Dallas Basketball

Mavericks make major coaching change amid recent turnover

Jason Kidd's coaching staff continues to change.

Austin Veazey

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have seen their coaching staff change quite a bit in the last five months. Slovenian native Marko Milic left the team after the infamous Luka Doncic trade, Alex Jensen left to become the head coach for the Utah men's basketball team, and Darrell Armstrong was arrested for aggravated assault and dismissed from the team soon after.

That hasn't stopped other drama from spreading, either. Jason Kidd was in the middle of rumors with the New York Knicks, and while the Mavericks barred any further talks from happening, they may not be done yet. The Memphis Grizzlies interviewed Jared Dudley for an assistant spot, while the San Antonio Spurs have interest in adding Sean Sweeney to their bench.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dallas has made another coaching move, though. NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks have moved video coordinator Max Hooper to become the head coach of the team's G-League affiliate, Texas Legends. The previous coach of the Legends, Jordan Sears, is expected to move back onto the Mavericks' bench as an assistant.

This move comes on the heels of adding Jay Triano and Mike Penberthy to the coaching staff in the last weeks or so.

Sears was previously the Mavericks' video coordinator, so they're staying with a formula that is familiar to them. Before that, Sears was an assistant video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Max Hooper, which is just an S-tier basketball name, has been with the Mavericks for the last three seasons and now gets a chance to prove his mettle as a coach.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

