Cooper Flagg's jersey number with Mavericks revealed
The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, making him the second top pick in franchise history, along with Mark Aguirre. He joins a team loaded with talent, with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, and much more.
There wasn't any drama with this pick, which can be surprising with a team run by Nico Harrison, but Flagg was their only consideration for the top pick. They had Flagg's jersey ready, and announced it for the Mavericks fans at the Draft Watch Party.
Cooper Flagg will wear #32 for the Dallas Mavericks, and the team had 3,000 jerseys ready for sale at the Watch Party. He wore #32 in high school because his mom wore it in high school, but it was retired at Duke because of Christian Laettner, so he wore #2 instead in Durham.
The number 32 was last worn by Marquese Chriss in Dallas, but has also been worn by Detlef Schrempf and Jamal Mashburn.
Flagg could become the third iconic Maverick, along with Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, to find success in a unique number, at least for a perimeter player. Magic Johnson famously wore the number with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the number has mostly been worn by forwards and centers, like Shaquille O'Neal, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bill Walton.
The Mavericks have already placed Flagg's jersey for sale online on Fanatics and their website, posting their blue Icon Edition, white Association Edition, and navy Statement Edition.
