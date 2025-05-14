Cooper Flagg's real reaction to Mavericks winning first overall pick revealed
Monday's draft lottery for the 2025 NBA Draft proved one of the most shocking in NBA history as the Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick on 1.8% odds. That puts them in a prime position to select Cooper Flagg, who some scouts are calling the most well-rounded prospect they've ever seen.
Flagg did well to hide his emotions at the surprising turn of events, showing a little shock on his face, but he otherwise did well to hide his feelings. When he was brought onto the ESPN broadcast, he deflected all questions, only saying that he was going to enjoy the process and that he had been dreaming of this moment his whole life.
But with the NBA Combine being held in Chicago, the same place as the Lottery, word travels fast. And ESPN's Jonathan Givony caught wind of Cooper Flagg's initial reaction to the Mavericks winning the Lottery.
"Though Flagg initially looked shocked by the results of Monday's draft lottery, sources told ESPN that his camp realized how fortunate he is to land in Dallas. Flagg is said to be thrilled by the idea of joining a playoff-caliber roster with strong veterans and a team that has a void at the small forward position. The Mavericks have a need for shot creators and will need Flagg to shoulder significant offensive responsibility as a rookie (similar to what we saw at Duke), which will be great for his long-term development."
The phrase "void at the small forward position" is interesting. Dallas currently has P.J. Washington slated to be its starting small forward, but it was clear that it was out of position for him. He's entering the last year of his contract, and with a logjam of forwards, he could be one of the players on the move to secure a better playmaker until Kyrie Irving returns from his injury.
Nonetheless, Flagg is excited to be in Dallas, and he'll have two former Duke stars flanking him in Irving and Dereck Lively II. And that alone should excite Mavs fans even more.
