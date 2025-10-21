Cooper Flagg stars in Gatorade ad narrated by Mavericks legend
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg will be making his NBA debut on Wednesday night against Victor Wembenyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Flagg enters the NBA as one of the most highly anticipated American prospects since LeBron James, and he's in a unique situation for a first overall pick.
Ahead of his NBA debut, Gatorade released a commercial featuring Flagg, which was narrated by Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki.
"You know what legacy looks like," Nowitzki started. "You know what it takes to earn it. Yours begins now. The pick made, the city chosen. Not the next Dirk. The first Cooper."
Gatorade has to be real thankful for the Mavericks in the last few months, as they went viral for their Luka Doncic ad after he was traded, making the wording look like it said "Trader" in reference to "Traitor."
Flagg and Nowitzki have connected a few times throughout the offseason, as Nowitzki texted Flagg on draft night to officially welcome him to Dallas, and Flagg participated in Nowitzki's charity tennis event recently. Flagg may have lofty expectations placed on him, as Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic away and left a void in Mavs fans' hearts, but getting Nowitzki on his side is a great way to start.
Nowitzki will be talking a lot about Flagg this offseason, as he will be doing an in-studio role for Amazon alongside Blake Griffin and Taylor Rooks, as well as plenty of other former players. It'll be great to see Nowitzki in a national setting and the quick wit between he and Blake Griffin should be incredible to watch.
Cooper Flagg Ready for Opener
Flagg may be an interesting role for the start of the season. He was the starting point guard in the final two preseason games and he performed admirably in that role, even if the spacing was a little clunky at times. And that matchup against Victor Wembanyama at the rim will be fascinating to watch.
“I have obviously seen tape," Flagg said of Wembanyama on Tuesday. "I have never seen him play in person. From what the guys have told me, he’s kind of something you have never seen before, and you can’t really understand that til you see it in person.”
Wembanyama is as unique as it gets. He's listed at 7'3", but he's clearly grown a few inches, and still has the floor spacing to make him a reral problem. Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis will have their hands full on Wednesday night.
