Could the Mavericks Trade for LeBron James and Bronny?
Trade rumors around LeBron James have started to heat up, as the LA Lakers are 13-12, sitting 13-12 and in 10th place in a loaded Western Conference. With LeBron in his 22nd season at 40 years old, there's no time to waste if he wants to add to his resume as potentially the greatest player of all time. He's also missed the last few games with a foot injury, and there hasn't been any update on when he could return.
A few different writers have thrown out the idea of a trade between the Mavericks and Lakers to send LeBron and his son to Dallas to pair the elder James with Kyrie Irving again, as the two won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. One rumor also speculates that if LeBron James were to be traded, Bronny would be included in the trade with him.
Gilbert McGregor of Sporting News speculated on such a trade: "Could it be? James is a big fan of Luka Doncic and has won championships with Kyrie Irving and head coach Jason Kidd, an assistant on LA's 2020 title team. The Mavericks have been mentioned as a destination for stars on the trading block. Dallas has shown the willingness to shake things up to get back to the NBA's mountaintop and a move for James would definitely qualify as a major shakeup. After falling three wins shy of a title in 2024, the Mavericks addressed some issues this offseason and project to be one of the West's top seeds. They'd have to get creative to get a deal done, but adding James could both increase Dallas' title chances (even if it is marginal) while allowing the 22-year vet to take a step back as far as workload is concerned."
Fadeaway World also suggested the following trade: Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Quentin Grimes, 2025 First-Round Pick, 2025 Second-Round Pick for LeBron James and Bronny James.
It's hard to imagine the Mavericks making a move for LeBron James, given his large salary of $48.78 million. It's also hard to justify sending out a first-round pick and three quality young players for a 40-year-old, no matter how good he still is. Bronny James has started to make strides in the G-League, scoring 30 points for the South Bay Lakers this week.
