Key Maverick Provides Health Update Ahead of Warriors Matchup
The Dallas Mavericks have had nearly a week off since losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in an NBA Cup elimination. They hoped with the time off that whatever illness was sweeping its way through the locker room would finally run its course. That doesn't appear to be the case.
Naji Marshall, who missed four games with an upper respiratory infection, returned to play against the Thunder on Tuesday but then missed practice on Friday. He provided an update on his situation on X/Twitter on Friday.
"It’s a crazy bug out here I just can’t seem to get right," Marshall tweeted.
Marshall has been one of a handful of players who have missed time with an illness, as Maxi Kleber, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Kyrie Irving have all been listed on the injury report with an illness over the last few weeks.
Dallas played Marshall on Tuesday against OKC, and he was supposed to be on a 24-minute restriction, but he ended up playing 29 minutes and pacing the team with 19 points. The infection definitely impacted his defense, though, as the usual stout defender on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to keep up with him.
Dallas has yet to submit their injury report for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors as of about noon CST on Saturday, but Marshall is expected to not be available.
