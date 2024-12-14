Former Maverick Believes Dallas is Perfect Landing Spot for Jimmy Butler
The NBA world was lit ablaze this week when it was announced that the Miami Heat were willing to listen to offers for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. The 35-year-old would prefer to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, or potentially the Phoenix Suns, depending on who you believe from the recent beef between ESPN's Shams Charania and Butler's agent.
One former Maverick believes Butler, a native of the Lone Star State, would be a perfect fit with the Dallas Mavericks.
Following Lou Williams who believed the Rockets are the best fit, former Maverick Chandler Parsons had this to say about Dallas being a fit: “When you look at a team like this, I think [if] Jimmy Butler goes to the Rockets, I think he thinks he’s the number one option. I think that’s not the best situation for Jimmy Butler right now. To me, it’s Dallas. You go there, and there’s a pecking order, it’s known. This is Luka’s team, there’s Kyrie, and then there’s Jimmy Butler, and a weakness of the further team is defense. I think he can provide them a lot of things and fill a lot of holes that they don’t have quite yet.”
Butler is averaging 18.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.7 APG for Miami this season, but has tried to showcase himself for potential suitors. When the Mavericks played in Miami a few weeks ago, Butler put up a season-high 33 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists while leading the Heat to an overtime win.
Parsons also admits that he doesn't know what a Butler/Mavericks trade would look like, as Dallas would likely have to throw in P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and some other salary matches just to get even on salary, and that may not be worth it for the Mavs.
