Mavericks Labeled 'Dream Fit' for Jerami Grant Trade from Trail Blazers
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the NBA Finals but fell short in five games against the Boston Celtics. The team must continue to evaluate avenues to bolster the roster around Luka Doncic to reach the stage again soon, but next time, be the team that hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy.
When identifying 10 players who could complete a contending team with Derrick White's impact on the Boston Celtics as an example, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor picked the Mavericks as a "dream fit" for Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers.
"Just imagine a guy with Grant’s scoring talent receiving kickout passes from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, instead of Maxi Kleber. Grant would feast on more open looks than he ever has. And because of his handling ability, he could help alleviate some of Luka and Kyrie’s burden."
Grant averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game last season. He shot 45.1% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, showcasing an impressive impact as an off-the-catch threat, particularly as a corner shooter. Meanwhile, he brings size on the wing making him a threat to attack the rim with skill to play out of pick-and-roll. He'd bring dimensions the Mavericks lack in those regards.
One of the main factors to consider for Grant as a trade target is his five-year, $160 million contract. He's signed through the 2027-28 season with a $36.4 million final-year player option. Dallas would need to be confident in him being the missing piece next to Doncic along with Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II in order to pursue a deal that requires taking on that much money.
The other factors to weigh is the injury pattern Grant has followed since departing the Denver Nuggets after the 2019-20 season. He has played under 70 games in each of his last four seasons and has only exceeded 54 games played once by appearing in 63 games in 2022-23.
Another consideration is his willingness to play a smaller role since he left the Nuggets to be a focal point of the Detroit Pistons' offense despite excelling as a complementary option for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nuggets.
The apparent underlying need in this scenario is that Portland would need to be interested in what Dallas offers in a trade. The Mavericks are limited in draft capital to provide but have some young players who could be interesting. However, they were reluctant to include Jaden Hardy or Josh Green in a trade package for Clint Capela last summer. Would that change for Grant?
