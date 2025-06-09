Mavericks have major Kyrie Irving decision in free agency
The Dallas Mavericks have a big summer ahead of them in order to get the team back on track.
One of the decisions they will be tasked with this offseason is whether or not to re-sign Kyrie Irving.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale looks into the team's big decision regarding Irving.
READ MORE: Mavericks shut down speculation for first overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Mavericks must prioritize Irving's future
"Nobody expects Kyrie Irving to leave the Dallas Mavericks. The how of his return is the wrinkle president of basketball operations Nico Harrison and company must hammer out," Favale wrote.
"Kyrie has a $42.9 million player option that's grown only more fascinating since he suffered a torn left ACL. Will he opt out and sign a longer-term deal that guarantees him more total money but lowers his annual salary? Does he opt in, return to the rotation in January and hit the open market in 2026, at the age of 34?
"Could he opt in and sign an extension? Should he opt out and put pen to paper on a one-plus-one deal that gives him the ability to reach 2026 free agency but safeguards him against a market implosion? And finally, which outcome is most preferable from the Mavs' perspective?
"That last question is arguably the most important. Dallas is (for now) sitting over the second apron after factoring in the No. 1 pick's salary. Properly positioning its cap sheet will be pivotal to both next season and the bigger picture."
In the meantime, the Mavs will prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft later this month, where Cooper Flagg is expected to be their No. 1 overall pick.
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks coach plans Luka Doncic-Lakers trade protest during award acceptance
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter