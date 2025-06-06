Mavericks forward's 3-word reaction to Pacers' shocking NBA Finals game-winner
The Indiana Pacers did it again. They've made a habit out of coming back from large deficits all playoffs, and in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, that was no different.
Indiana was down 15 in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 94-79, but they climbed their way back in the game. Tyrese Haliburton again hit an insane shot to take the lead, this time with 0.3 seconds remaining, and it was their first lead of the game. It was a 15-4 run in the middle of the fourth that got Indiana back in it.
READ MORE: Chris Paul praises future Mavericks star Cooper Flagg amid free agency rumors
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was tuned into the game, as most of the basketball world was, and had a simple reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner: "Big time shot."
P.J. Washington knows a thing or two about clutch playoff moments against the OKC Thunder. In last year's Western Conference Semifinals, Washington averaged 25.7 PPG while shooting 17/34 from three in games 2 through 4. He also hit the series-winning free-throws at the end of Game 6 when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fouled him on a corner three in the closing seconds.
Washington also has a career average of 17.5 PPG against the Oklahoma City Thunder, his second-most against any team. Since he's been in Dallas, he's averaged 21.2 PPG. He loves playing against the Thunder, and he probably loves to see them lose.
Rick Carlisle made a habit of incredible comebacks when he was the Mavericks' head coach in the 2011 NBA Finals, erasing a 15-point deficit against the Miami Heat in the final seven minutes of Game 2 to steal that one on the road. This one was eerily similar.
READ MORE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praises ex-Mavericks star ahead of NBA Finals
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter