Mavericks to hire former Lakers coach with championship experience
The Dallas Mavericks are facing a lot of coaching turnover this offseason after losing Marko Milic, Alex Jensen, and Darrell Armstrong from their assistant coaching staff in the last few months. Jared Dudley has also interviewed for a spot with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Sean Sweeney was a finalist for the Phoenix Suns job and is apparently trying to be lured away by the San Antonio Spurs.
On top of all that have been the persistent Jason Kidd-New York Knicks rumors. Although Kidd is expected to remain with the Mavs, Kidd is still a name at the top of the Knicks' board.
One reason why the Kidd-Knicks rumors don't have many legs is that Kidd is continuing to add to his staff in Dallas. Jay Triano is believed to have agreed to be on the staff, as was rumored a few days ago, but another new name for the 2025-26 staff has popped up.
All Things Mavs and Ary Report on X have reported that the team is expected to hire Mike Penberthy as an assistant coach. Penberthy and Kidd were assistant coaches together on the Los Angeles Lakers when the team won the championship in the 2020 NBA bubble.
Penberthy is a former player who mostly played overseas, but he won another championship with the Lakers in the 2000-2001 season, his lone year in the NBA. He's been a shooting coach and pro scout for the Denver Nuggets since 2022, winning another championship with the franchise in 2023.
For a team with championship aspirations, having a coach who has been a part of three different championship teams is important. Penberthy was also an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2018-19 season and a shooting coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014-15.
