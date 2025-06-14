Oops! Mavericks accidentally leak No. 1 pick before NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is now 11 days away and the Dallas Mavericks hold the first overall pick. Despite speculation and fear that they may look to trade the pick, they seem locked in on taking Duke star Cooper Flagg. He's going to Dallas for his pre-draft visit on June 17th, and he's the only player the Mavericks will work out in consideration for the top pick.
The Mavericks have been careful not to step on or over any lines since they landed the first pick. Jason Kidd and other team personnel have been calling him the "Kid from Duke" in any public appearance they've made. However, the team made a slight mistake on Friday morning.
On the official team website, the Mavericks accidentally published a graphic welcoming Cooper Flagg to Dallas already. It was originally brought to light by Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLs, but he deleted the tweet, likely at the request of the Mavs. Even if it is the expected move, it isn't official yet.
The Mavs shouldn't get in any trouble for this, as they can claim they have multiple graphics made and accidentally hit publish on one of them, but it's still not a great look. They did announce a Draft Watch Party from the American Airlines Center, which will feature Rolando Blackman, Mark Aguirre, and Paige Bueckers, among others.
Flagg will be the team's first number-one overall pick since Aguirre in 1981, and Bueckers was just selected with the top pick by the Dallas Wings in this year's WNBA Draft.
