Dallas Basketball

Paige Bueckers, former Mavs scorned star to attend Cooper Flagg draft party

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have fended a relationship with one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Austin Veazey

Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts at the end of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 84-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts at the end of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 84-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just 12 days remain until Duke star Cooper Flagg will officially be a Dallas Maverick. Any speculation that the team may look to trade the pick or look to a different prospect has been completely shut down, as the team isn't working anyone else out for the first-overall pick and Flagg isn't taking any other visits outside of his planned trip to Dallas on June 17th.

It's the first time the franchise has ever jumped up in the NBA Draft Lottery, but it's the second time they've had the first overall pick. They selected Mark Aguirre at the top of the 1981 NBA Draft, a player who still sits as the franchise's third-leading scorer behind Dirk Nowitzki and Rolando Blackman. However, his tenure with the Mavs came to a rocky end, and he hasn't had a great relationship with the franchise since.

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg's fit with Dallas Mavericks questioned

Dallas Mavericks forward Mark Aguirre
Unknown date; Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Mavericks forward Mark Aguirre (24) in action against the Phoenix Suns at Reunion Arena. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

So when the Mavericks sent out an announcement on Thursday stating that Aguirre would be among those in attendance in the American Airlines Center for the team's NBA Draft Watch Party on June 25th, it came as a surprise.

Rolando Blackman, who represented the team at the Draft Lottery, Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers, Josh Howard, and Nick Van Exel will also be in attendance, per the team's release.

Having Aguirre in attendance is a full-circle moment for the franchise, connecting their two first-overall selections. Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like Dirk Nowitzki will be there, as he and the franchise haven't been on the same footing since they unceremoniously pushed former head athletic trainer Casey Smith out the door. That relationship worsened after the Luka Doncic trade.

READ MORE: NBA analyst predicts blockbuster Kevin Durant-Mavericks trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News