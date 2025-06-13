Paige Bueckers, former Mavs scorned star to attend Cooper Flagg draft party
Just 12 days remain until Duke star Cooper Flagg will officially be a Dallas Maverick. Any speculation that the team may look to trade the pick or look to a different prospect has been completely shut down, as the team isn't working anyone else out for the first-overall pick and Flagg isn't taking any other visits outside of his planned trip to Dallas on June 17th.
It's the first time the franchise has ever jumped up in the NBA Draft Lottery, but it's the second time they've had the first overall pick. They selected Mark Aguirre at the top of the 1981 NBA Draft, a player who still sits as the franchise's third-leading scorer behind Dirk Nowitzki and Rolando Blackman. However, his tenure with the Mavs came to a rocky end, and he hasn't had a great relationship with the franchise since.
So when the Mavericks sent out an announcement on Thursday stating that Aguirre would be among those in attendance in the American Airlines Center for the team's NBA Draft Watch Party on June 25th, it came as a surprise.
Rolando Blackman, who represented the team at the Draft Lottery, Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers, Josh Howard, and Nick Van Exel will also be in attendance, per the team's release.
Having Aguirre in attendance is a full-circle moment for the franchise, connecting their two first-overall selections. Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like Dirk Nowitzki will be there, as he and the franchise haven't been on the same footing since they unceremoniously pushed former head athletic trainer Casey Smith out the door. That relationship worsened after the Luka Doncic trade.
