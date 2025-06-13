Cooper Flagg's fit with Dallas Mavericks questioned
The Dallas Mavericks are less than two weeks away from having the opportunity to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Flagg is clearly the top selection in this year's draft class, and there shouldn't be any debate in regards to taking him with the No. 1 overall pick.
However, The Athletic insider Zach Harper questioned his fit with the team on offense.
Flagg has awkward offensive fit with Mavs
"He was always going to be the No. 1 pick, and not even Nico Harrison would pick anybody except him with the top selection, especially after the year Harrison has endured (self-inflicted, of course)," Harper wrote.
"Flagg is clearly the top prospect in this draft and the most ready to play. He’ll fit in right away on defense, as I think he’ll be able to defend multiple positions. But I think he’s going to be in a logjam with the rest of the Mavs’ frontcourt. Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Flagg? Not to mention Naji Marshall, whose best position is small forward. That’s a great frontcourt, but you’re asking Flagg to play out of position for now."
Flagg is the kind of player to build around, so you bring him in and get the players to fit around him, not the other way around.
The Mavs have a nice core around Flagg, but they may not be the right players to put around him. Therefore, the Mavs may need to get creative or find other players that make more sense to play next to him.
