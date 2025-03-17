Mavericks-76ers showcased yet another Nico Harrison mistake
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 130-125 at home on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers are unashamedly tanking as they deal with a ridiculous amount of injuries, something the Mavericks should be doing, but a key new addition stepped up for them.
At the trade deadline, Nico Harrison sent out Quentin Grimes and Philadelphia's 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Caleb Martin. Then, after a physical was done on Martin, they had to change the terms of the deal because his hip injury was worse than expected. Instead of Dallas removing the second-round pick they were sending, Philadelphia just added on a 2030 second-round pick.
Sunday's game proved how much of a disaster that trade was, as Grimes put in 28 points on 10/19 shooting. Caleb Martin, who didn't play on Sunday, has 23 total points in his entire time as a Maverick on 9/23 shooting. Over Grimes' last eight games, he's averaging 26.4 PPG, still more than Martin's total as a Maverick.
It's one thing to accept that Martin has been hurt, costing him 14 of the 19 games he's been with the team. But the Dallas Mavericks knew he was injured when the trade happened, found out he was more injured than the 76ers claimed, barely altered the terms of the deal, and still MASSIVELY lost the trade.
And it's not like Grimes wasn't playing well on the Mavericks. He was averaging a solid 10.2 PPG while shooting 39.8% from three-point range. Then he goes to the 76ers and grows on that success. Meanwhile, Martin is looking like a one-hit wonder after his incredible playoff performances with the Miami Heat.
Grimes' agent reportedly asked for a trade out of Dallas, and even if that's the case, there HAD to be a better trade on the table than this. The Mavericks have caught the short end of the stick with injuries, but they also haven't helped themselves because of deals like this because it also pushed them up against the first tax apron, making it financially impossible to sign players to 10-day contracts or a full 15th player. This was a terrible trade when it happened, and it just continues to get worse.
