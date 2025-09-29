Mavericks’ Anthony Davis confirms he’ll play NBA career under new requirement
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis underwent a procedure this summer to repair a detached retina in his right eye, which sounds like a scary procedure. It hasn't been entirely revealed how this issue happened, even if he did get hit in the eye late in the season.
Monday is media day for the Mavericks before they take off to Vancouver for training camp, and Anthony Davis gave an update on his eye.
"Eye feels great. The redness, still [have] these drops that I have to put in my eye which which causes a little redness, but vision is back. Ready to go," Davis said.
Davis also said that he will have to wear eye goggles for the rest of his career, as mandated by his doctor, so it'll be a new look for him this season. He jokingly called them the "Horace Grants," which is a great reference for Davis, being as he's from Chicago, where Grant first played.
Anthony Davis will have a lot on his shoulders this season as he looks to carry the load with Kyrie Irving out, still recovering from ACL surgery. Davis is the bona fide star until Irving returns, so it will be important for him to stay healthy and be productive as Cooper Flagg develops.
Dallas Mavericks Mostly Healthy Entering Camp
Davis wasn't the only one to have a procedure this offseason, as Dereck Lively II had bone spurs removed, likely caused by his stress fracture last year. However, outside of Irving, Jason Kidd said that everyone is cleared for participation in training camp, including Davis.
That's important, as there were some rumblings that Davis may not be ready in time because of his eye procedure, but he got on the floor a week or two for 5-on-5 work recently, and that'll progress into training camp.
Lively, Davis, and Irving were the three main questions injury-wise, and while Jason Kidd wouldn't provide an update on Irving's timeline or say he's ahead of schedule, he was willing to say that the star guard is progressing well and seems to be on schedule. They just don't want to make any promises that they can't keep.
