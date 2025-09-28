NBA coach makes All-Star prediction for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg
ESPN rolled out its annual list of the top 100 NBA players of the 2025-26 season, which is both based on last season and a predictive guess for player improvements. Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was already placed 52nd between Draymond Green and Alex Caruso, which may seem high for a rookie, but he has high expectations as he enters the NBA.
Tim Bontemps then reached out to executives, scouts, and coaches throughout the NBA to react to the list. One of the things he asked them was where they expect Flagg to be this time next year, and most of them think he'll be a borderline All-Star by his second season.
"The consensus on Flagg is that he will make a solid leap up this list next season," Bontemps wrote.
"'Top 25,' one West assistant coach said. 'He'll be a borderline All-Star and the conversation will be about whether he should make it as a second-year guy or not.'
"Several others had Flagg inside the top 30 in next year's rankings, which was the consensus answer. The only questions posed about Flagg's potential didn't center around his game, but rather the Dallas Mavericks' veteran-heavy roster, which league insiders feared could provide an awkward fit, at least initially."
Will Flagg's Fit with the Mavericks Keep Him From Developing?
Another assistant coach in that ESPN piece, who placed Flagg just inside the top 50 for next season, said, "I just don't like the role for him on that team." That has been a common complaint for the hyped-up rookie, as he probaly should be a power forward in the NBA, but he'll be playing as a point forward for the first few months of the season.
With Kyrie Irving recovering from ACL surgery, the Mavs sign D'Angelo Russell to help fill some of that playmaking role, but they also haven't been shy in saying that Flagg will have the ball early and often. Kidd sees him as a Grant Hill-type player, and they experimented with that in the Summer League.
That is why some people think Flagg's development will actually be hindered. And once Irving comes back, that role will shift again. It's a unique situation for Flagg to be in.
