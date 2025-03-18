Dallas Basketball

Mavericks ask for financial relief from NBA due to injury situation

The NBA has not cooperated with the seemingly doomed franchise.

Keenan Womack

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks with fans before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It may have seemed that after the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, things could not have gotten worse for Dallas, as the beloved superstar's presence both on and off the floor would be missed dearly by the fanbase. Painfully, the fans who thought the swap would be rock bottom were wrong, as unfortunate circumstances continue to pile up for Dallas' professional basketball organization. The team is so injured that they are at risk of having to forfeit games, something that has never happened in the history of the NBA – to play, it is required to have eight players listed as active. The Mavericks are in grave danger of being unable to compete.

To remedy the situation, GM Nico Harrison has made an unusual request of the league: asking for financial leniency so that they can sign free agents to play.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis smiles during during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brian Windhorst stated on a recent episode of the "Hoop Collective Podcast" that, "From what I understand, [the Mavs] have asked the league for relief, and the league to this point has not offered them relief."

Unfortunately for Dallas, the NBA is not cooperating or allowing any kind of aid. It's also extremely unlikely that it will happen due to the backlash the league would receive from other teams. There is no sympathy for a team that is partially responsible for its own demise in rushing players back (Anthony Davis), playing them too many minutes (Kyrie Irving), or trading away healthy players for ones that ended up injured (Quentin Grimes for a now-hurt Caleb Martin).

Every move made by this organization in the last six weeks has been beyond disastrous, and the mismanagement of the current assets only emphasizes the ineptitude of this current front office. Yes, terrible luck has been involved in this meltdown, but displacing all blame is simply impossible to do in this situation. If Harrison had left the team alone before the trade deadline, they would have more available players (Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, as well as Grimes). The baffling decision made on February 2 has had long-lasting ramifications that could result in historic levels of failure resulting in forfeited games.

Keenan Womack
