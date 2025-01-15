Mavericks at Pelicans: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, looking to make up for an embarrassing effort against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. This is also the second night of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who are coming off a (rare) win over the Chicago Bulls.
Dallas let Jamal Murray do whatever he wanted against them on Tuesday night, as he scored a season-high 45 points. No one else in the game had more than 13 points on either team. Kyrie Irving returned from a five-game absence to put up just 11 points on 4/18 shooting. He looked rusty but hopes to be better against a below-average Pelicans team. Granted, everyone needs to be better than what they showed on Tuesday night.
New Orleans got 32 points against the Bulls out of Trey Murphy III, who went a perfect 12/12 from the free-throw line. Zion Williamson has also returned to the lineup from injury (and suspension), giving the Pels 21 points on 10/14 shooting, adding in nine assists and seven rebounds. He gives them some needed superstar talent on a roster that has dealt with injury after injury, but this team is still in the single digits in wins.
Dallas dominated the first meeting between these teams in the NBA Cup qualifying games, but New Orleans had a starting five of Javonte Green, Brandon Boston Jr., Trey Murphy III, Brandon Ingram, and Yves Missi. Only two of those players (Murphy and Missi) started in their last game against the Bulls.
Here is everything you need to know to watch this clash between Southwestern Division rivals.
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 15, 7:00 p.m. CST
Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Records: Mavericks 22-18, Pelicans 9-32
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, GCSEN
Spread: Mavericks -2
Over/Under: 226.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -136, Pelicans +116
