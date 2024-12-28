Mavericks at Trail Blazers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will play the second night of a road back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers, the third time these teams have played this month. Dallas won the first two matchups, but they're likely to be short-handed in this one.
Dallas picked up a 98-89 slugfest win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night despite not having Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II and with P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall getting ejected in the third quarter. Marshall will be suspended for throwing a punch, Doncic will remain out with his calf strain, and we'll have to wait and see about Washington and Lively.
It was a massive win despite missing those pieces, as Kyrie Irving struggled to shoot (6/21 from the floor), but they used dominant defense to get a win on the road. They'll likely need to follow a similar formula while Luka Doncic missed the next month.
Portland just picked up a 122-120 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday, giving them two straight wins at home. Unfortunately, those are the only two wins they have in their last ten games. The Mavs have already beaten Portland twice this month, including a game in Dallas on Monday.
Here's how to watch the third game of the season between the Mavericks and Blazers.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Defensive Win Over Suns
Date/Time: Saturday, December 28th, 9 p.m. CST
Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
Team Records: Mavericks 20-11, Trail Blazers 10-20
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, KATU 2.2
Spread: Mavericks -4.5
Over/Under: 225.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -196, Trail Blazers +164
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Mavericks Defeat Suns In Wild Defensive Contest, 98-89
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter