Mavericks' Comeback Bid to Timberwolves on Christmas Falls Just Short, Lose 105-99
The Dallas Mavericks had the privilege of playing on Christmas Day for the eighth time in franchise history and the fifth time in a row. Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was also Luka Doncic's fourth Christmas game, and he had an electric 50 points and 15 assists in last year's game against the Phoenix Suns. How would he follow it up in this game?
Dallas rolled with their new preferred starters of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II. Minnesota started Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
READ MORE: Revisiting Every Dallas Mavericks Christmas Day Game
The game started with dueling dunks from Rudy Gobert and Dereck Lively II, then matched by dueling threes from Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards. Doncic had eight of Dallas' first ten points, with the game tied at 10. Anthony Edwards started in total control of the game, having eight points and four assists as the Wolves had the early five-point lead.
After a few scoreless minutes from both teams, Dallas finally retook a 21-19 lead on a three by Quentin Grimes at the top of the key. But the Timberwolves closed off the first quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 26-24 lead into the second quarter, despite Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combining for 19 points.
Klay Thompson hit two threes to tie Reggie Miller on the all-time three-point leaderboard to start the second quarter, but Minnesota still held a small lead between three and six for the early portion of the quarter. That lead would go up to nine after back-to-back threes by Donte DiVincenzo, 42-33.
Luka Doncic left the game after suffering some form of non-contact lower-body injury as the Timberwolves went on an 8-0 run to go up by 15. The crowd was already a little out of the game, but you could hear a pin drop as he hobbled back to the locker room. It also took the life out of the Mavs' offense, as they didn't make a field goal over the final five minutes of the half, allowing Minnesota to take a 57-40 lead into the halftime break. Their 16-point second quarter was their lowest scoring period of the season.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Leaves Mavericks-Timberwolves Christmas Game With Non-Contact Injury
The third quarter continued to be all Minnesota, as they took an early 22-point lead with a 7-2 start. An offense that entered the game struggling was firing on all cylinders. Kyrie Irving was trying to keep Dallas' offense afloat, losing Jaden McDaniels on a crossover to help get the lead down to 16. A few minutes later though, Rudy Gobert was staring down Kyrie Irving after a lob to go back up by 20.
That lead continued to swell as Spencer Dinwiddie missed an open layup, and Minnesota couldn't miss on the other end. They were getting anything and everything they wanted, which allowed them to take a lead as large as 28 points before the end of the quarter. They'd lead 90-68 entering the fourth, shooting 14/22 from the floor in the third, getting strong performances from the Dallas native Julius Randle.
The Mavericks started the fourth quarter on a quick 8-1 run to bring the lead down to 15 with 10 minutes to go, which was the first time the crowd was into the game since the beginning. That forced Chris Finch to call a timeout to try and calm things down before Dallas could really make it a game.
But that timeout didn't work initially. Thanks to Maxi Kleber's second-made three-pointer of the game and some magic by Kyrie Irving, they worked the lead down to nine, 97-88, with about five minutes to go.
After Klay Thompson stipped Anthony Edwards on a drive, Kyrie Irving hit an and-one, plus the free throw, to bring the lead to six with a little under four minutes to go. Then PJ Washington hit a three from the corner to bring the lead to five. Two free throws by Irving after a review brought the lead to three, one possession, with 2:15 to go.
PJ Washington had an open three from the corner that was missed with a little more than 1:35 to go, and Anthony Edwards got the lead up to five on the next possession. Klay Thompson responded with a three at the top of the key to get it two, and then they got a steal with 48.5 to go.
Kyrie Irving missed a pull-up three for the lead with about 30 seconds to go, and then Anthony Edwards hit a driving layup to go up by four with 18.6 seconds remaining. Klay Thompson missed a three on the inbounds in the corner, and Dallas' comeback bid would fall just short, with the Wolves winning 105-99, and Minnesota would get the best of this Western Conference Finals rematch.
Kyrie Irving had the team on his back after Luka Doncic went out, scoring 39 points on 14/27 shooting. The next leading scorer for the Mavs was Doncic with 14 points, who left the game before halftime. Klay Thompson with 12 points and Quentin Grimes with 10 were the only other Mavs in double figures.
Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 26 points, followed closely by Julius Randle with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Rudy Gobert (14 points, 10 rebounds), Donte DiVincenzo (11 points), and Mike Conley (10) were also in double figures.
Dallas has a back-to-back on the road next, playing in Phoenix on Friday before a quick flight to Portland on Saturday.
READ MORE: 3 Realistic Trade Targets To Help Mavericks Secure Frontcourt
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter