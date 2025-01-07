Dallas Mavericks 'Biggest Hole' On Roster Listed, How They Can Address The Problem
The Dallas Mavericks are currently riding a slippery slope. Set to be without both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving -- easily the squad's top two players -- the Mavericks will have to keep the team afloat until the two superstars are healthy again.
Even when the Mavericks get Doncic and Irving back on the hardwood, assuming they can get back to 100% on the season, they could use some reinforcements on their roster. It was clear they didn't quite have enough to win a title last season, and they've improved their squad since.
Still, Dallas still has a major hole they can try and address at the trade deadline. ESPN recently took a look at the "biggest hole" on each contending team's roster just a month ahead of the deadline. For the Mavericks, that hole happens to be a defensive wing.
How can the Mavericks make a move to acquire a defensive wing to improve their title chances? They've got two players on the squad they can move.
"They have two tradable firsts and two seconds. Big man Maxi Kleber ($11 million) and Quentin Grimes ($4 million) are players who have a market," ESPN writes.
Now, the question at hand is whether or not the Mavericks will move any of those assets, and what their intention behind doing so would be. Maybe it's to create long-term flexibility rather than bringing in a wing player. What are the chances Nico Harrison and the Dallas front office make a move?
"Possible. GM Nico Harrison has shown himself to be aggressive at the deadline, and last year's acquisitions -- P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford -- helped the Mavs' run to the Finals. Dallas has been one of the most active teams on the phones so far this trade season," ESPN continued.
The Mavericks working the phone and actually making a move are two very different realities. Maybe they're getting a feel for potential returns, and maybe they're serious about trying to win a championship this season. At the end of the day, both Irving and Klay Thompson are aging, so who knows how long the current championship window will remain open.
