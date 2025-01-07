Key Maverick Expected To Miss Time After Suffering Injury Against Grizzlies
The injury bug just keeps biting the Dallas Mavericks. Daniel Gafford went down with a sprained ankle while fighting for a rebound in the first half of the Mavs' Monday matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. He crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his ankle before getting up and hobbling straight to the locker room, and he'd be ruled out for the game soon after. But it didn't stop there.
Jason Kidd announced in his postgame press conference following Monday's loss that Gafford could be out for a little bit.
"Sprained ankle, I think it is," Kidd said. "We'll see how he feels. He's probably going to be out for some time."
This is now the third key member of Dallas' rotation who is expected to miss extended time. Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain on Christmas Day and is out for at least a month, if not longer. Kyrie Irving has a bulging disc in his back and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Now, Gafford is on the mend, though we don't have a timetable yet.
Gafford has been up and down this season, averaging 11.7 PPG and 6.0 RPG while mostly coming off the bench when Dereck Lively II has been healthy. He was instrumental in last year's run to the NBA Finals but hasn't been quite as impactful this year.
