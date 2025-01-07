Mavericks Lose Fifth Straight as Jaren Jackson Jr. Carries Grizzlies to 119-104 Win
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies met in an injury-riddled Southwest Division matchup on Monday in Tennessee. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, while Memphis was missing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and GG Jackson.
With Doncic and Irving out, Dallas started an interesting combination: Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, and Dereck Lively II. Memphis rolled with Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey.
Klay Thompson had the first bucket of the game on a tough one-legged mid-range shot, helping the Mavs get out to a 6-2 lead. They were willing to right at Zach Edey down low, and the Dallas defense was forcing turnovers and missed shots. Five minutes into the game, Memphis was just 3/8 from the floor with five turnovers as Thompson knocked in a three to go up 14-8
Dallas then had a quick 5-0 spurt out of a timeout to build the lead to double-digits, capped off by a corner three in transition by Spencer Dinwiddie. The lead would then bounce between seven and ten for most of the remainder of the quarter as Dinwiddie continued to play well, and the Mavs took a 36-26 lead into the second quarter.
Memphis started the second quarter 0/7 from the floor, but Dallas wasn't able to take advantage of it. They sent the Grizzlies to the line in the first few minutes, which helped them keep pace, and then Daniel Gafford went down with an ankle injury chasing a rebound. But the Mavs were still able to keep Memphis at arm's length, forcing turnovers and making timely baskets. Midway through the second, they were up 46-36 following a corner three by Quentin Grimes.
The Grizzlies then went on a 9-2 run to bring the lead back down to three. Jaren Jackson Jr. was being more aggressive on offense, forcing the defense to draw into him, and he kicked out to an open Luke Kennard to cut the lead to three. Then Jay Huff tied the game and eventually took the lead, as he moved to an open spot and knocked down the three, then took the Mavs off the dribble to finish at the rim. Despite some strong baskets by Naji Marshall, Memphis still took a 56-55 lead into halftime. Jay Huff had eight points in the final three minutes of the half, a big boost to an offense that was mostly struggling to that point.
It was a bad start to the second half for Dallas, as the Grizzlies ran out to an eight-point lead with some strong play from Jaren Jackson, and P.J. Washington picked up his fourth foul while Jaylen Wells was shooting a three-pointer. That took Washington, Dallas' leading scorer, out of the game. A transition Euro-step by John Konchar gave Memphis a 73-63 lead, forcing a timeout from Jason Kidd.
For a hope of instant offense, Kidd inserted Jaden Hardy, who scored seven of the game's next nine points to get Dallas back within seven. Dallas would get it as close as six before the end of the quarter but missed a few chances to get it to four, and the Grizzlies took an 87-80 lead into the final frame.
The Grizzlies instantly broke the lead up to 13 to start the fourth quarter, but the Mavs quickly brought it back down to six thanks to back-to-back threes by Jaden Hardy. Dallas could then get it down to five, but trying to get it any closer than that was a struggle. Scotty Pippen Jr. beat Dallas off the dribble to finish at the rim, then Jaylen Wells got an and-one, which built the lead back to nine, 103-94, with a little more than five minutes to play.
Any momentum the Mavericks tried to generate late was killed because they just kept sending the Grizzlies to the free-throw line. The differential at the line was basically inverse from the game between these two a month ago. That helped Memphis re-establish a 13-point lead, enough to coast to the finish and win 119-104 for the Mavs' fifth-straight loss.
The Grizzlies dominated this game from the free-throw line, going 27/35 from the stripe while Dallas was 11/15. Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had more than 10 FTA. That was the entire difference in this game.
P.J. Washington led Dallas with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. He was closely followed by Naji Marshall (16 points), Klay Thompson (15), Jaden Hardy (15), and Dereck Lively II (14 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks).
Jaren Jackson Jr. had a phenomenal game for Memphis: 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Scotty Pippen Jr. (18 points), Jaylen Wells (17 points, 10 rebounds), Luke Kennard (13 points), and Jay Huff (11 points) were also in double-figures. Dallas had no answer for Huff playing the stretch-five, which opened everything up for Jaren Jackson.
Dallas will be home for the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the LA Lakers.
