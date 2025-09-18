Dallas Mavericks bring back former fan favorite in perfect low-risk move
After an offseason of working out for a few teams, Dennis Smith Jr. has decided to come back to the place where it all started.
ESPN's Shams Charania has announced that the Dallas Mavericks have brought back Dennis Smith Jr., their 9th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, on a training camp deal. Smith was out of the NBA last year, playing for Real Madrid, but has been trying to get back in the NBA this offseason. He's now received that chance.
Dennis Smith Jr. last played for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season. He wasn't the dynamic and quick scorer that he used to be, as he developed into a solid perimeter defender as his career progressed. He worked out for the Mavericks in a free agent training camp earlier in the offseason and was expected to work out for the New York Knicks this week.
Smith originally lasted in Dallas for a year and a half, but the addition of Luka Doncic made him a little expendable. He was traded halfway through Doncic's rookie season as part of the package for Kristaps Porzingis, a trade that somehow didn't work out for anybody. He was sent to New York along with Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and two first-round picks for Porzingis, Trey Burke, Courtney Lee, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
What are the Chances Dennis Smith Makes the Mavericks' Roster?
The Dallas Mavericks desperately needed a guard after they traded Doncic. Then Kyrie Irving tore his ACL the next month, so the Mavs currently have a guard rotation of D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, Brandon Williams, and Jaden Hardy. Russell, Exum, and Williams are porbably safe, and the Mavericks searched around for trades on Jaden Hardy earlier in the offseason and couldn't find one, so he probably isnt going anywhere either.
It'll be an uphill battle for Dennis Smith Jr. to make the roster, as the Mavericks are already at 15 standard NBA contracts. Unless Smith comes in and lights the world on fire, forcing the Mavericks to trade someone, it'd be surprising to see him on the final roster.
